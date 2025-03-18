4 human trafficking victims rescued after 2 Houston-area men arrested in Ohio, officials say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KTRK) -- Four human trafficking victims were rescued out of state after two men from the Houston area were arrested in Ohio, according to authorities.

According to investigators, 27-year-old Timarrea Granderson and 26-year-old Larry Hill will face charges in Texas, including trafficking of a person and compelling prostitution of a minor.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Granderson, of Cypress, and Hill, of Houston, went to central Ohio with four victims from Texas, including one juvenile.

On March 13, the FBI's Houston office and the Texas Department of Public Safety reached out to the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force regarding the juvenile victim, who was believed to be in Columbus, Ohio.

Authorities in Ohio began working to find the missing juvenile, and that evening, Granderson was taken into custody.

Investigators said one of the four victims was with Granderson when he was arrested.

Later that evening, Hill was also taken into custody after he barricaded himself inside a Columbus home, where two more of the trafficking victims were found.

Yost said the fourth victim was rescued at another location.

Granderson and Hill are awaiting extradition to Texas, and the ages of the victims have not been specified.

