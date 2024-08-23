HPD may not be able to address misdemeanor sexually related crimes due to staffing shortage

HPD may not be able to address any misdemeanor sexually related crimes due to staffing issues, according to the mayor's independent committee report.

HPD may not be able to address any misdemeanor sexually related crimes due to staffing issues, according to the mayor's independent committee report.

HPD may not be able to address any misdemeanor sexually related crimes due to staffing issues, according to the mayor's independent committee report.

HPD may not be able to address any misdemeanor sexually related crimes due to staffing issues, according to the mayor's independent committee report.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the mayor's independent committee report, ABC13 learned that with the current staffing levels, the Houston Police Department may not be able to address any misdemeanor sexually related crimes.

The report comes as we get new information on the thousands of sexual assault cases police never investigated.

ABC13 was the first to report that results from rape kits tied to suspended sexual assault incident reports that were tested and sent to police went forgotten.

Now we're learning of the nearly 10,000 suspended sexual assault incident reports, 348 rape kits were uploaded into Combined DNA Index System, and 94 DNA profiles came back with a potential suspect match.

The vital investigative information went nowhere.

In April, Eyewitness News pressed HPD on this issue, asking how long those results were accessible to police.

"So we are currently reviewing that. I don't have that immediately, but I have asked for that information. I have requested the Houston Forensic Center for the information as far as the dates we were notified of them," HPD commander Lorenzana said at the time.

There was no answer five months ago, but the final report from the mayor's independent panel did reveal new information.

ABC13 was told the 94 DNA profiles, 12 cases have now had mouth swaps done for DNA collection, 23 search warrants have been created, and 48 investigators are working to identify and find suspects.

HPD has only made contact with a small portion of those victims.

Only 35% of victims with a CODIS could be contacted.

Sixteen people wanted to work with police, and 17 said they didn't want to pursue prosecution against the perpetrator.

ABC13 followed up with HPD again on Thursday to find out how long those results were available to police but have yet to hear back.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.