2 dead, 9 injured after suspect opens fire from truck during NE Houston block party, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple people have been injured, and two are confirmed dead after suspects opened fire at a giant block party in northeast Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said several people gathered at a block party near a convenience store in the 4900 block of Laura Koppe Road late Saturday or early Sunday morning.

HPD said during the party, at about 2:23 a.m., a white truck pulled in and fired several shots into the crowd, causing partygoers to run in different directions.

At last count, police said at least nine people were injured and two people were fatally shot.

Police described the victims as two Black men said to be in their early 20s.

ABC13 spoke with a witness who owns a food truck nearby, who was serving people when shots were rang out.

"Like I literally watched a bullet hit the ground and then hit a dude in the hand. And then hit the ground and hit a dude in the leg. They just fell right there in front of my truck and I was just laying down the whole time. It's crazy; you just can't be shooting into a crowd like that," he said.

The suspect's vehicle took off from the scene westbound on Laura Koppe Road near US-59.

Once police arrived and began to investigate, investigators said there were rounds from two different types of guns found at the scene.

All injured were said to be adults of various ages.

HPD said they will look at surveillance footage from nearby businesses for more information as the investigation continues.

