Driver arrested after leading police on chase across parts of northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase in northeast Houston came to an end on Thursday afternoon.
The chase ended on the eastbound lanes of the North Loop near Wayside Drive.
According to ABC13 reporter Nick Natario, there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash. DPS assisted the Houston Police Department in the pursuit.
ABC13 has learned that DPS officers were chasing a stolen truck. SkyEye video shows the moments when police arrested a driver and took him into custody.
SkyEye reporter Don Armstong said that it was a dual chase that involved multiple vehicles.
Details on what prompted the chase are still limited.
Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts on this breaking news story.
