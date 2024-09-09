Opening statements set to begin in murder trial for disgraced HPD officer in Harding Street raid

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Monday marks a new chapter in one of the biggest Houston Police Department scandals in recent years.

The jury trial for disgraced officer Gerald Goines begins at 9 a.m. He's charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle in the botched 2019 Harding Street raid.

It happened on Jan. 28, 2019, with a fake 911 call that resulted in a no-knock warrant by HPD's narcotics squad. The Harding Street raid left Tuttle, Nicholas, and their dog dead from a rain of police gunfire in their southeast Houston home. Goines and five other officers were injured.

Prosecutors claim Goines, who was the lead case agent, lied about drug activity to obtain the warrant that resulted in the deadly raid.

Disgraced HPD officer Gerald Goines from the 2019 botched Harding raid is again charged with murder for deaths of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas.

The practice of unannounced, "no-knock" raids has since been banned with the department.

Back in March, the indictments against Goines were dropped after his attorneys argued they were poorly written. However, he was re-indicted a week later.

Prosecutors and Goines' attorneys have not spoken to the media leading up to the trial. There is a gag order in place due to prolific attention. HPD's new chief, Noe Diaz, sent his department an email saying they can't speak to the media about the trial and can't post about it online.

The search for a jury began with a pool of 120 potential jurors back in June. For the trial, there are 12 jurors and four alternates.

