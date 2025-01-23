Houstonians find unexpected joy in historic winter storm, breaking from past years' outages and fear

Wednesday marked the second day of our historic winter freeze, and many are already calling it a week they will never forget.

Wednesday marked the second day of our historic winter freeze, and many are already calling it a week they will never forget.

Wednesday marked the second day of our historic winter freeze, and many are already calling it a week they will never forget.

Wednesday marked the second day of our historic winter freeze, and many are already calling it a week they will never forget.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wednesday marked the second day of our historic winter freeze, and many are already calling it a week they will never forget.

"Entertainment value was definitely a ten," Houstonian Brooks Walters said. His seven-year-old daughter chimed in, "Ten out of ten."

The melting snow uncovered an Eleanor Tinsley Park filled with discarded sleds.

But, amid the inflatable pool toys and produce boxes, you'll also find a sense of relief taking over Houston.

We made it through the worst of the storm without most of us losing power.

"I woke up at like 12 a.m., 2 a.m., 3 a.m., 4 a.m., and then when I made it to 6 a.m., I was like, 'Alright, we made it,'" Houstonian Chap Jacobson said.

"We definitely needed this snow day as a mental health day to kind of just enjoy each other," Houstonian Corrie Mathew said.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.