What to know about the 75th annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

HOUSTON, Texas -- Hundreds of thousands of patrons are expected to gather in Downtown Houston on Thanksgiving morning for the 75th annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade, officials said.
What residents need to know
The parade will traverse over 20 blocks in Downtown Houston along Smith, Walker, Milam and Louisiana streets on Nov. 28 at 9 a.m., said Susan Christian, director for the Mayor's Office of Special Events.
In addition, patrons who would like to watch the parade should be aware of the following street closures for that morning:
Parade staging/disbanding between 6:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Parade route between 8 a.m. - 11 a.m
The details
Guests are invited to line the streets to partake in the free historic event featuring Grand Marshall Carl Lewis, a nine-time Olympic gold medalist, alongside 21 balloons, 19 floats, and six local marching band entertainers. Christian said new floats include:
"I invite all Houstonians to start their Thanksgiving Day with us as we honor a 75-year parade tradition and celebrate the spirit of the Olympics," Mayor John Whitmire said in a news release. "I look forward to sharing the experience with family, friends, and all the wonderful supporters who have made it possible for the city to start the holiday season with thanks, joy, and gratitude."
How it began
The parade began in Houston in 1949 when Santa arrived at Union Station and was paraded around downtown before he arrived at Foley's, which later became Macy's department store, Christian said.
The event was spearheaded by Macy's for many years before it was passed onto various Houston area organizations until the mayor's office took over in 2013, led by former Mayor Annise Parker, she said.
What else?
A limited number of premium seats alongside Smith Street are available for advanced purchase for $28.25, Christian said.
Premium seating opens at 7 a.m., with entertainment beginning at 8 a.m., although all spectators must be in seats by 8:15 a.m., according to the parade website.