What to know about the 75th annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

HOUSTON, Texas -- Hundreds of thousands of patrons are expected to gather in Downtown Houston on Thanksgiving morning for the 75th annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade, officials said.

What residents need to know

The parade will traverse over 20 blocks in Downtown Houston along Smith, Walker, Milam and Louisiana streets on Nov. 28 at 9 a.m., said Susan Christian, director for the Mayor's Office of Special Events.

In addition, patrons who would like to watch the parade should be aware of the following street closures for that morning:

Parade staging/disbanding between 6:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.



Corner of Sabine at Allen Pkwy re-directing traffic coming from Hwy 45 Off Ramp into Sabine towards Memorial Dr

Allen Parkway (inbound) between Taft & Bagby

Bagby (northbound) between Dallas & McKinney

Bagby (southbound) between Walker & Clay

Lamar between Louisiana & outbound Allen Parkway at I-45 overpass

Gillette St. (close midblock - beginning north of The Federal Reserve Bank to Allen Parkway)

Parade route between 8 a.m. - 11 a.m

Smith between Lamar & Walker

Walker between Smith & Milam

Milam between Walker & Pease

Pease between Milam & Louisiana

Louisiana between Pease & Clay

Clay between Louisiana & Smith

Smith between Clay & Dallas / Parade concludes on Smith at Dallas

The details

Guests are invited to line the streets to partake in the free historic event featuring Grand Marshall Carl Lewis, a nine-time Olympic gold medalist, alongside 21 balloons, 19 floats, and six local marching band entertainers. Christian said new floats include:

The parade's 75th anniversary

Houston's Olympians and Paralympians

The area's coast and its preservation

Houston-area nonprofits

"I invite all Houstonians to start their Thanksgiving Day with us as we honor a 75-year parade tradition and celebrate the spirit of the Olympics," Mayor John Whitmire said in a news release. "I look forward to sharing the experience with family, friends, and all the wonderful supporters who have made it possible for the city to start the holiday season with thanks, joy, and gratitude."

How it began

The parade began in Houston in 1949 when Santa arrived at Union Station and was paraded around downtown before he arrived at Foley's, which later became Macy's department store, Christian said.

The event was spearheaded by Macy's for many years before it was passed onto various Houston area organizations until the mayor's office took over in 2013, led by former Mayor Annise Parker, she said.

What else?

A limited number of premium seats alongside Smith Street are available for advanced purchase for $28.25, Christian said.

Premium seating opens at 7 a.m., with entertainment beginning at 8 a.m., although all spectators must be in seats by 8:15 a.m., according to the parade website.

