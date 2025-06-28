Houston traffic: Here's how to get around the roads for festive weekend in Houston

ABC13 is helping navigate the roads and closures ahead of the Beyoncé concert and the Pride Parade over the weekend.

ABC13 is helping navigate the roads and closures ahead of the Beyoncé concert and the Pride Parade over the weekend.

ABC13 is helping navigate the roads and closures ahead of the Beyoncé concert and the Pride Parade over the weekend.

ABC13 is helping navigate the roads and closures ahead of the Beyoncé concert and the Pride Parade over the weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's an active weekend here in Houston, and ABC13 is here to help you navigate all the road closures and detours ahead of a festive weekend in our area!

In a matter of hours, NRG Stadium will be buzzing as Beyoncé returns home for a two-night show for her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour.

Here are some spots to watch out for around the stadium and park:

Starting at 2 p.m., Lantern Point from McNee to Murworth will be closed until 2 a.m. A closure at Kirby from IH-610 extends from McNee to Murworth from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Also in the city:

The Texas Department of Transportation will close multiple lanes on westbound I-610 North Loop for routine bridge repairs nightly until 5 a.m. Monday, June 30.

The closures are as follows:

The I-610 North Loop main lanes are closed westbound from Hirsch Road to Jensen Drive.

Motorists will detour via the Lockwood St./Hirsch Rd exit and continue on the frontage road to East Crosstimbers St., making a U-turn. They will then take the entrance ramp to I-69 south to access the I-610 North Loop westbound connector.

SEE ALSO: Beyoncé announces 'Cowboy Carter' tour



The two left lanes will be closed I-69 Northbound and southbound from Kelley St. to Cavalcade St.

This closure will take place until 5 a.m. Monday, June 30.

Getting around Houston can sometimes be challenging, especially when severe weather, construction, or traffic accidents cause road closures.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.