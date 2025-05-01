METROLift hits tow truck on Gulf Freeway, causing backups going southbound downtown, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving a METROLift shuttle is causing backups on the Gulf Freeway for drivers in the downtown area.

Houston TranStar verified the crash happened on the southbound lanes of IH-45 Gulf Freeway just before 5 a.m.

The right shoulder, right lane, and exit ramp before 288/59 S to Victoria have been impacted. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

Harris County Lt. Terry Garza posted about the crash on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Garza said a Tow & Go Fast tow wrecker was working to help a stranded motorist on the outside shoulder when a METROlift hit the tow truck.

The Houston Police Department and METRO police are investigating the crash. There were no reported injuries, and it's unclear how long it will take to clear the scene.

