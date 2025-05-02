13 Alert Traffic: Major crash on FM 1960 causing major delays near Jersey Village

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic tie-ups are slowing drivers around the Houston area on Friday morning.

SkyEye was above the scene, where crews are working to clear a three-vehicle crash on FM 1960 eastbound at US 290 Northwest Freeway in the Jersey Village area.

Houston TranStar verified the crash at 6:44 a.m., saying it's affecting the left and shoulder lanes.

It's unclear what led to the crash or how long this will impact your commute.

