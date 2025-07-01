At least 1 killed in major crash on Westpark Drive in Sharpstown area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person was killed during a major crash in the Sharpstown area on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the driver of a white sedan was driving at a high speed and hit a wrecker on Westpark Drive and Tanglewilde Street.

Investigators believe the driver was leaving a bar with two other people in the car.

All three people in the sedan were taken to the hospital, where one person died, according to police.

Houston police said the wrecker driver had a passenger, and both of them were treated on the scene and released.

"By the grace of God, we're still alive," Nelson Vargas, the wrecker driver, said.

Investigators believe that intoxication might be involved because the driver was leaving a bar on the other side of town.

"There was another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed with that vehicle for a long period of time, witnesses stated, and we believe that racing might be a factor in this also," R. Dallas with HPD said.

All lanes are blocked, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.