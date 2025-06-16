SkyEye video shows drivers getting stuck in high water on South Beltway feeder at Main

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several drivers were spotted getting stuck in high water on the South Beltway feeder on Monday morning.

SkyEye was above Highway 90, where barricades could be seen on the feeder approaching the South Main intersection.

However, the lanes approaching the intersection with high waters were not blocked.

