Houston Theater Week offering BOGO ticket deals to over 230 performance arts productions

A buy-one, get-one deal ticket deal is available for patrons to enjoy over 230 performances for Houston Theater Week.

A buy-one, get-one deal ticket deal is available for patrons to enjoy over 230 performances for Houston Theater Week.

A buy-one, get-one deal ticket deal is available for patrons to enjoy over 230 performances for Houston Theater Week.

A buy-one, get-one deal ticket deal is available for patrons to enjoy over 230 performances for Houston Theater Week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Theater Week is getting bigger!

Houston First Corporation is once again spearheading the city's largest collaboration between 22 professional performing arts groups by offering buy-one-get-one-free ticket deals to more than 230 performances. There is something for everyone from Mozart to Motown to Mariachi, dance to opera to theater.

If you want to cash in on this great deal, you have until Sunday to purchase tickets.

RELATED: Houston Grand Opera announces season, initiative to fight fine arts education gap in schools

Miss Rhythm at Stages starring Sheryl McCallum tells the story of Ruth Brown.

You may not know the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, but there's a good chance you would recognize her music. She catapulted Atlantic Records to global fame in the 1950s. McCallum joined Eyewitness News and said it's important to tell her story in a place like Houston, which also has a rich history in jazz and blues.

The special offer promo code for Houston Theater Week is: HOUARTS.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.