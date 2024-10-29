24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs out for the season with torn ACL, coach says

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 6:10PM
HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday.

The injury to Diggs' knee happened on a noncontact play in Houston's 23-20 victory over the Indianapolis Coltson Sunday.

Diggs, acquired in an offseason trade with the Buffalo Bills, ranks seventh in the NFL in catches (47) this season and was second on the Texans in yards (496).

