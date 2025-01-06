Houston Texans ready to host Los Angeles Chargers in AFC Wild Card Round

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's time to get wild in the Bayou City. After completing the 2024 regular season, the 4-seeded Houston Texans will meet the 5-seeded Los Angeles Chargers in a Wild Card playoff matchup, marking the first postseason meeting between the two franchises.

Saturday afternoon's game will be the Texans' 8th postseason game that they will play. So, how did they get here?

For starters, the team clinched the AFC South title following a 20-12 home win at NRG Stadium over the Dolphins in early December.

In Week 18, the team cruised past the 3-13 Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville, finishing the regular season 10-7, the same record for the 2023-2024 season.

For the Texans, it was a good recovery and a palate cleanser before the playoffs. Houston also snapped a two-game losing streak after an embarrassing Christmas Day loss to the MVP-candidate-led Baltimore Ravens, 21-2.

Concerning Saturday's game vs. the Chargers, all eyes will be on the star quarterback matchup between Texans QB C.J. Stroud and Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

Texans will host the Chargers at NRG Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 3:30 p.m.