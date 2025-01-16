Texans host free watch party in downtown for matchup against the Chiefs this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to catch this weekend's Texans' AFC Divisional Round matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on a big screen, this one's for you!

The Houston Texans are hosting a free, official watch party powered by Reliant.

Fans will head to The Rustic Downtown at 1836 Polk Street on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The party begins at 2 p.m., with the kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

The team said in a release that fans who secured tickets to the free watch party will enjoy the game on giant LED screens and TVs, along with special appearances by Houston Texans Cheerleaders, TORO, Deep Steel Thunder, Houston Texans Mariachi presentado por Coca-Cola, Gridiron Gang, and more.

More information can be found at the Houston Texans website.