Underdog Texans confident to challenge Kansas City Chiefs in Divisional Round

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans players, including Derek Stingley Jr., could only smile when they were asked about their status as an overwhelming underdog against Kansas City.

"It's only us on the field," the All-Pro cornerback said.

Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. hinted that the Texans actually enjoy it when no one gives them a chance.

"All the outside noise, none of that stuff really matters," Anderson told reporters. "When you know the special group of guys you have inside the building, we owe it to ourselves to prove that we belong here."

The Texans proved they belonged in a dominant second half against the Chargers to advance to the AFC Divisional playoffs.

The Texans swarming defense sacked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert four times and added four interceptions.

Anderson, who teamed with Danielle Hunter to combine for 23 sacks in the regular season, said the key on Saturday in Kansas City is to limit Patrick Mahomes' room in the pocket.

"We have to do a really good job rushing him, making sure he's not stepping up," Anderson said. "We have to rush as one. We have to rush together as a group."

In a late December trip to Kansas City, Anderson and the Texans didn't do enough. Mahomes threw for 260 yards and a touchdown, and the Texans defense managed only one sack in a 27-19 loss. That has to change for the Texans to advance to their first AFC Championship game against either Baltimore or Buffalo.

Running back Joe Mixon didn't practice again on Thursday. He's officially listed as questionable for the game.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

