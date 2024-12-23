Houston Texans claim WR Diontae Johnson on waivers after Tank Dell's season-ending injury

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans have claimed former Baltimore Ravens wideout Diontae Johnson off waivers Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Johnson, 28, will be joining his fourth team in his NFL career after stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, and the Baltimore Ravens.

Houston's wide receiver room has been depleted this season after season-ending injuries to some of its stars, Tank Dell (dislocated kneecap and torn ACL) and Stefon Diggs (torn ACL).

Coming off a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, the Texans will play the Ravens on Christmas Day.