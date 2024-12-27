Texans hit 'rock bottom' in loss to Baltimore with playoffs coming up

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- C.J. Stroud used the term "rock bottom" to describe the Texans' loss to Baltimore. Stroud and his teammates hope that's true.

The 31-2 loss was ugly from start to finish, with players using the term "embarrassing."

"That's nothing that we represent. Nothing that we talked about all year, all season, all week. It's just an embarrassment to show up like that, and that's not a Texans mentality of playing football," Robert Woods said in a quiet post-game locker room.

Every part of the Texans roster looked overmatched against the Ravens and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore's quarterback teamed up with running back Derrick Henry to combine for over 400 yards of offense and four touchdowns.

The Texans never seemed to pose a threat to the Ravens, and afterward, players didn't try to dodge an awful performance.

"You don't ever want to go out there and get beat like that. That's crazy," lineman Kendrick Green said. "Offensively getting shut out, it's not a good feeling."

Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o admitted the Texans didn't play with any sense of energy or urgency.

"You could probably just stem it from warm-ups and how we entered the building," he said. "That energy just wasn't there. We've got to pick it up."

Stroud looked nothing like the rookie who dominated games and led last year's high-octane offense.

Afterward, he seemed unable to explain a performance that saw him sacked five times and missed open receivers.

"A little bit banged up, so I'm not making plays. That's a terrible excuse," Stroud said. "Really, just not making plays."

Stroud has taken a beating all season. He's now been sacked 52 this season. That's the second-highest total in the NFL.

