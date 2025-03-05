Houston Symphony announces details of their 2025-2026 performance season

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Symphony plans a variety of performances throughout the 2025-26 season, the fourth season for Juraj Valcuha as music director.
Ticket Information
Season tickets for the 2025-26 Season, including the Classical Series, the Bank of America POPS Series, and the PNC Family Series are on sale now. Classical Series packages start at $171, Bank of America POPS Series at $195, and PNC Family Series at $94. Subscriber benefits include presale access to Symphony Specials and free ticket exchanges.
Subscribers can also curate their own bespoke package, mixing and matching from over 35 different concerts across series to tailor the perfect season for any tastes.
Single tickets for fall and spring concerts will go on sale at a later date. For more information or to purchase, visit houstonsymphony.org, or call or text the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center at 713-224-7575, Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m.
The Houston Symphony strives to livestream all of its 2025-26 classical subscription performances, as well as most of its Bank of America POPS performances. Livestream subscriptions begin at $60, and are also now available at houstonsymphony.org.
September 19, 20, and 21, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Angel Blue, soprano
Houston Symphony Chorus
Anthony J. Maglione, director
Houston Chamber Choir
Betsy Cook Weber, artistic director
J. Wolfe: Liberty Bell
Houston Symphony Commission and World Premiere
Schmitt: Psalm 47
Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite
September 27 and 28, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Christoph Eschenbach, conductor
Stathis Karapanos, flute
Allegra Lilly, harp
W.A. Mozart: Concerto for Flute and Harp in C major
Bruckner: Symphony No. 7
October 10, 11, and 12, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juanjo Mena, conductor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Sara Couden, mezzo-soprano
Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Dance
Falla: La vida breve: "Aria de Salud"
Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto NO. 5, Egyptian
Falla: El sombrero de tres picos (The Three-Cornered Hat)
October 17, 18, and 19, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Christian Reif, conductor
Hélène Grimaud, piano
Perry: Short Piece for Orchestra
Weill: Symphony No. 2
Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F
November 7, 8, and 9, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Gonzalo Farias, conductor
Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes
Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1
G. Ortiz: Antrópolis
Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis
November 21, 22, and 23, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Baiba Skride, violin
Britten: Violin Concerto
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10
November 28, 29, and 30, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Behzod Abduraimov, piano
. ekovská: Houston Symphony Commission and World Premiere
Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1
R. Strauss: Ein Heldenleben
January 23, 24, and 25, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Marin Alsop, conductor
Yoonshin Song, violin
Barber: Essay for Orchestra No. 2
Bernstein: Serenade (After Plato's "Symposium")
Brahms: Symphony No. 2
February 13, 14, and 15, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Ryan Bancroft, conductor
Clara-Jumi Kang, violin
G. Smith: Tumblebird Contrails
Lalo: Symphonie espagnole
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique
February 20, 21, and 22, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Alexi Kenney, violin
Holmes: "La Nuit et l'Amour" from Ludus pro Patria
S. Gubaidulina: In Tempus Praesens
Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy
Scriabin: Le Poéme de l'extase
February 28 and March 1, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Tamara Wilson, soprano
Stuart Skelton, tenor
Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano
Derek Welton, bass
Wagner: Tristan und Isolde Act II
March 13, 14, and 15, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Vasily Petrenko, conductor
Jan Lisiecki, piano
Newman: Wuthering Heights Suite
W.A. Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9, Jenamy
Elgar: Enigma Variations
March 20, 21, and 22, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Leonardo Soto, timpani
Farrenc: Overture No. 2
A. Akiho: Timpani Concerto
Houston Symphony Commission and World Premiere
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5
March 27, 28, and 29, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Dina Slobodeniouk, conductor
Houston Symphony Chorus
Anthony J. Maglione, director
Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter
Still: Threnody: In Memory of Jean Sibelius
Sibelius: The Captive Queen
Grieg: Selections from Peer Gynt
April 18 and 19, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
John Adams, conductor
Víkingur Ólafsson, piano
Ives: The Unanswered Question
J. Adams: Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?
J. Adams: The Rock You Stand On
Copland: Appalachian Spring
May 7, 9, and 10, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Joshua Bell, violin
Wendall K. Harrington, projection design (The Elements)
Paul Vershbow, projection programming (The Elements)
K. Puts, E. Meyer, J. Heggie, J. Higdon, J. Montgomery: The Elements
Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde
R. Strauss: Tod und Verklärung (Death and Transfiguration)
May 15, 16, and 17, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Andrew Manze, conductor
Augustin Hadelich, violin
Sopranos and Altos of the Houston Symphony Chorus
Anthony J. Maglione, director
J. Higdon: blue cathedral
Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto
Holst: The Planets
May 22, 23, and 24, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Mahler: Symphony No. 9
October 3, 4, and 5, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Steven Reineke, conductor
Frankie Moreno, vocalist, piano, and guitar
Tony Moreno, bass guitar
Giovanni Moreno, drums
Mundo Juillerat, lead guitar
Ashley Kellough, background vocalist
Dre Young, background vocalist
October 31, November 1 and 2, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Steven Reineke, conductor
Elizabeth Stanley, vocalist
Hugh Panaro, vocalist
December 11, 13, and 14, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Brett Mitchell, conductor
Ali Stroker, vocalist
Houston Symphony Chorus
Anthony J. Maglione, director
January 2, 3, and 4, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Byron Stripling, conductor, trumpet, and vocalist
Denzal Sinclair, vocalist
January 17 and 18, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Thiago Tiberio, conductor
Arturo Sandoval, trumpet
February 6, 7, and 8, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Steven Reineke, conductor
Tony DeSare, piano and vocalist
April 3 and 4, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Steven Reineke, conductor
April 24, 25, and 26, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Lucas Waldin, conductor
Capathia Jenkins, vocalist
Ryan Shaw, vocalist
May 29., 30, and 31, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Steven Reineke, conductor
Houston Symphony Chorus
Anthony J. Maglione, director
November 1, 2025 10 & 11:30 a.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Nichalas Hersh, conductor
December 13, 2025 10 & 11:30 a.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Brett Mitchell, conductor
February 7, 2026 10 & 11:30 a.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Gonzalo Farias, conductor
April 25, 2026 10 & 11:30 a.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Gonzalo Farias, conductor
June 20, 2025 7:30 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
June 21, 2025 7:30 p.m.
June 22, 2025 2:00 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
June 27, 2025 7:30 p.m.
June 28, 2025 2:00 p.m.
June 29, 2025 2:00 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
July 26, 2025 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Serofim Hall
September 12, 2025 8:30 p.m.
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Ginastera: Dances from Estancia
Revueltas: Sensamayá
Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
Ravel: Bólero
December 5, 2025 7:30 p.m.
December 6, 2025 7:30 p.m.
December 7, 2025 2:00 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Patrick Quigley, conductor
Kathryn Mueller, soprano
Reginald Mobley, countertenor
John Matthew Myers, tenor
Douglas Williams, bass-baritone
Houston Symphony Chorus
Anthony J. Maglione, director
December 7, 2025 6:30 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
December 19, 2025 7:30 p.m.
December 20, 2025 7:30 p.m.
December 21, 2025 2:00 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
January 9, 2026 7:30 p.m.
January 10, 2026 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
April 1, 2026 7:30 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
April 17, 2026 7:30 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts