Houston Symphony announces details of their 2025-2026 performance season

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Symphony plans a variety of performances throughout the 2025-26 season, the fourth season for Juraj Valcuha as music director.

Ticket Information

Season tickets for the 2025-26 Season, including the Classical Series, the Bank of America POPS Series, and the PNC Family Series are on sale now. Classical Series packages start at $171, Bank of America POPS Series at $195, and PNC Family Series at $94. Subscriber benefits include presale access to Symphony Specials and free ticket exchanges.

Subscribers can also curate their own bespoke package, mixing and matching from over 35 different concerts across series to tailor the perfect season for any tastes.

Single tickets for fall and spring concerts will go on sale at a later date. For more information or to purchase, visit houstonsymphony.org, or call or text the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center at 713-224-7575, Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m.

The Houston Symphony strives to livestream all of its 2025-26 classical subscription performances, as well as most of its Bank of America POPS performances. Livestream subscriptions begin at $60, and are also now available at houstonsymphony.org.

2025-26 CLASSICAL SUBSCRIPTION SERIES

Opening Weekend: Valuha Conducts Stravinsky's Firebird

September 19, 20, and 21, 2025

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valuha, conductor

Angel Blue, soprano

Houston Symphony Chorus

Anthony J. Maglione, director

Houston Chamber Choir

Betsy Cook Weber, artistic director

J. Wolfe: Liberty Bell

Houston Symphony Commission and World Premiere

Schmitt: Psalm 47

Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite

Eschenbach Conducts Mozart and Bruckner

September 27 and 28, 2025

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Christoph Eschenbach, conductor

Stathis Karapanos, flute

Allegra Lilly, harp

W.A. Mozart: Concerto for Flute and Harp in C major

Bruckner: Symphony No. 7

Jean-Yves Thibaudet + The Three-Cornered Hat

October 10, 11, and 12, 2025

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juanjo Mena, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Sara Couden, mezzo-soprano

Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Dance

Falla: La vida breve: "Aria de Salud"

Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto NO. 5, Egyptian

Falla: El sombrero de tres picos (The Three-Cornered Hat)

Gershwin & Grimaud: Jazz Meets Symphony

October 17, 18, and 19, 2025

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Christian Reif, conductor

Hélène Grimaud, piano

Perry: Short Piece for Orchestra

Weill: Symphony No. 2

Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F

Shall We Dance?

November 7, 8, and 9, 2025

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Gonzalo Farias, conductor

Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes

Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1

G. Ortiz: Antrópolis

Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis

COMPOSER AS HERO FESTIVAL

Journey To Light: Valuha Conducts Shostakovich 10

November 21, 22, and 23, 2025

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valuha, conductor

Baiba Skride, violin

Britten: Violin Concerto

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10

Thanksgiving Weekend: Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1

November 28, 29, and 30, 2025

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valuha, conductor

Behzod Abduraimov, piano

. ekovská: Houston Symphony Commission and World Premiere

Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1

R. Strauss: Ein Heldenleben

Marin Alsop Conducts Brahms 2

January 23, 24, and 25, 2026

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Marin Alsop, conductor

Yoonshin Song, violin

Barber: Essay for Orchestra No. 2

Bernstein: Serenade (After Plato's "Symposium")

Brahms: Symphony No. 2

DOOMED LOVERS FESTIVAL

Symphonie Espagnole + Symphonie Fantastique

February 13, 14, and 15, 2026

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Ryan Bancroft, conductor

Clara-Jumi Kang, violin

G. Smith: Tumblebird Contrails

Lalo: Symphonie espagnole

Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique

Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet

February 20, 21, and 22, 2026

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valuha, conductor

Alexi Kenney, violin

Holmes: "La Nuit et l'Amour" from Ludus pro Patria

S. Gubaidulina: In Tempus Praesens

Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy

Scriabin: Le Poéme de l'extase

Wagner's Tristan and Isolde

February 28 and March 1, 2026

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valuha, conductor

Tamara Wilson, soprano

Stuart Skelton, tenor

Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano

Derek Welton, bass

Wagner: Tristan und Isolde Act II

Mozart + Elgar's Enigma Variations

March 13, 14, and 15, 2026

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Vasily Petrenko, conductor

Jan Lisiecki, piano

Newman: Wuthering Heights Suite

W.A. Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9, Jenamy

Elgar: Enigma Variations

Beethoven's Fifth Symphony + Timpani World Premiere

March 20, 21, and 22, 2026

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valuha, conductor

Leonardo Soto, timpani

Farrenc: Overture No. 2

A. Akiho: Timpani Concerto

Houston Symphony Commission and World Premiere

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

Grieg's Peer Gynt

March 27, 28, and 29, 2026

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Dina Slobodeniouk, conductor

Houston Symphony Chorus

Anthony J. Maglione, director

Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter

Still: Threnody: In Memory of Jean Sibelius

Sibelius: The Captive Queen

Grieg: Selections from Peer Gynt

Adams Conducts Adams & Appalachian Spring

April 18 and 19, 2026

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

John Adams, conductor

Víkingur Ólafsson, piano

Ives: The Unanswered Question

J. Adams: Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?

J. Adams: The Rock You Stand On

Copland: Appalachian Spring

DEATH AND TRANSFIGURATION FESTIVAL

Joshua Bell Returns: The Elements In Concert

May 7, 9, and 10, 2026

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valuha, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

Wendall K. Harrington, projection design (The Elements)

Paul Vershbow, projection programming (The Elements)

K. Puts, E. Meyer, J. Heggie, J. Higdon, J. Montgomery: The Elements

Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde

R. Strauss: Tod und Verklärung (Death and Transfiguration)

The Planets + Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto

May 15, 16, and 17, 2026

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Andrew Manze, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Sopranos and Altos of the Houston Symphony Chorus

Anthony J. Maglione, director

J. Higdon: blue cathedral

Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto

Holst: The Planets

Valuha Conducts Mahler 9

May 22, 23, and 24, 2026

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valuha, conductor

Mahler: Symphony No. 9

2025-26 BANK OF AMERICA POPS

King for a Day: The Music of Elvis

October 3, 4, and 5, 2025

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Steven Reineke, conductor

Frankie Moreno, vocalist, piano, and guitar

Tony Moreno, bass guitar

Giovanni Moreno, drums

Mundo Juillerat, lead guitar

Ashley Kellough, background vocalist

Dre Young, background vocalist

From Stage to Screen: Broadway Meets Hollywood

October 31, November 1 and 2, 2025

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Steven Reineke, conductor

Elizabeth Stanley, vocalist

Hugh Panaro, vocalist

Very Merry POPS

December 11, 13, and 14, 2025

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Ali Stroker, vocalist

Houston Symphony Chorus

Anthony J. Maglione, director

A Nat King Cole New Year

January 2, 3, and 4, 2026

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Byron Stripling, conductor, trumpet, and vocalist

Denzal Sinclair, vocalist

Arturo Sandoval: Journey to Freedom

January 17 and 18, 2026

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Thiago Tiberio, conductor

Arturo Sandoval, trumpet

Piano Man: The Music of Billy Joel

February 6, 7, and 8, 2026

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Steven Reineke, conductor

Tony DeSare, piano and vocalist

Disney's Fantasia In Concert

April 3 and 4, 2026

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Steven Reineke, conductor

Icon: The Voices That Changed Music

April 24, 25, and 26, 2026

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Lucas Waldin, conductor

Capathia Jenkins, vocalist

Ryan Shaw, vocalist

Lights! Camera! Music! 100 Years of Epic Film Scores

May 29., 30, and 31, 2026

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Steven Reineke, conductor

Houston Symphony Chorus

Anthony J. Maglione, director

2025-26 PNC BANK FAMILY SERIES

Frightfully Fun! A Halloween Concert for Kids

November 1, 2025 10 & 11:30 a.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Nichalas Hersh, conductor

Oh, What Fun! A Holiday Concert for Kids

December 13, 2025 10 & 11:30 a.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Brett Mitchell, conductor

When Instruments Roamed the Earth

February 7, 2026 10 & 11:30 a.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Gonzalo Farias, conductor

Abracadabra! A Magical Musical Adventure

April 25, 2026 10 & 11:30 a.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Gonzalo Farias, conductor

2025-26 SPECIALS

50th Anniversary: Jaws-In Concert

June 20, 2025 7:30 p.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Disney & Pixar's UP-In Concert

June 21, 2025 7:30 p.m.

June 22, 2025 2:00 p.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire-In Concert

June 27, 2025 7:30 p.m.

June 28, 2025 2:00 p.m.

June 29, 2025 2:00 p.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

The Music of Journey

July 26, 2025 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Serofim Hall

Juraj Valuha Conducts West Side Story

September 12, 2025 8:30 p.m.

Miller Outdoor Theatre

Juraj Valuha, conductor

Ginastera: Dances from Estancia

Revueltas: Sensamayá

Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

Ravel: Bólero

Handel's Messiah

December 5, 2025 7:30 p.m.

December 6, 2025 7:30 p.m.

December 7, 2025 2:00 p.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Patrick Quigley, conductor

Kathryn Mueller, soprano

Reginald Mobley, countertenor

John Matthew Myers, tenor

Douglas Williams, bass-baritone

Houston Symphony Chorus

Anthony J. Maglione, director

Joyful Fanfares: Holiday Brass Spectacular!

December 7, 2025 6:30 p.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Elf-In Concert

December 19, 2025 7:30 p.m.

December 20, 2025 7:30 p.m.

December 21, 2025 2:00 p.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi-In Concert

January 9, 2026 7:30 p.m.

January 10, 2026 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Lang Lang Recital

April 1, 2026 7:30 p.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Víkingur Ólafsson Recital

April 17, 2026 7:30 p.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts