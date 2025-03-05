24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Houston Symphony announces details of their 2025-2026 performance season

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 8:30PM
ktrk

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Symphony plans a variety of performances throughout the 2025-26 season, the fourth season for Juraj Valcuha as music director.

Ticket Information
Season tickets for the 2025-26 Season, including the Classical Series, the Bank of America POPS Series, and the PNC Family Series are on sale now. Classical Series packages start at $171, Bank of America POPS Series at $195, and PNC Family Series at $94. Subscriber benefits include presale access to Symphony Specials and free ticket exchanges.
Subscribers can also curate their own bespoke package, mixing and matching from over 35 different concerts across series to tailor the perfect season for any tastes.
Single tickets for fall and spring concerts will go on sale at a later date. For more information or to purchase, visit houstonsymphony.org, or call or text the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center at 713-224-7575, Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m.
The Houston Symphony strives to livestream all of its 2025-26 classical subscription performances, as well as most of its Bank of America POPS performances. Livestream subscriptions begin at $60, and are also now available at houstonsymphony.org.

2025-26 CLASSICAL SUBSCRIPTION SERIES


Opening Weekend: Valuha Conducts Stravinsky's Firebird

September 19, 20, and 21, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Angel Blue, soprano
Houston Symphony Chorus
Anthony J. Maglione, director
Houston Chamber Choir
Betsy Cook Weber, artistic director
J. Wolfe: Liberty Bell
Houston Symphony Commission and World Premiere
Schmitt: Psalm 47
Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite

Eschenbach Conducts Mozart and Bruckner

September 27 and 28, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Christoph Eschenbach, conductor
Stathis Karapanos, flute
Allegra Lilly, harp
W.A. Mozart: Concerto for Flute and Harp in C major
Bruckner: Symphony No. 7

Jean-Yves Thibaudet + The Three-Cornered Hat

October 10, 11, and 12, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juanjo Mena, conductor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Sara Couden, mezzo-soprano
Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Dance
Falla: La vida breve: "Aria de Salud"
Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto NO. 5, Egyptian
Falla: El sombrero de tres picos (The Three-Cornered Hat)

Gershwin & Grimaud: Jazz Meets Symphony

October 17, 18, and 19, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Christian Reif, conductor
Hélène Grimaud, piano
Perry: Short Piece for Orchestra
Weill: Symphony No. 2
Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F

Shall We Dance?

November 7, 8, and 9, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Gonzalo Farias, conductor
Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes
Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1
G. Ortiz: Antrópolis
Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis

COMPOSER AS HERO FESTIVAL


Journey To Light: Valuha Conducts Shostakovich 10

November 21, 22, and 23, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Baiba Skride, violin
Britten: Violin Concerto
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10

Thanksgiving Weekend: Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1

November 28, 29, and 30, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Behzod Abduraimov, piano
. ekovská: Houston Symphony Commission and World Premiere
Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1
R. Strauss: Ein Heldenleben

Marin Alsop Conducts Brahms 2

January 23, 24, and 25, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Marin Alsop, conductor
Yoonshin Song, violin
Barber: Essay for Orchestra No. 2
Bernstein: Serenade (After Plato's "Symposium")
Brahms: Symphony No. 2

DOOMED LOVERS FESTIVAL


Symphonie Espagnole + Symphonie Fantastique

February 13, 14, and 15, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Ryan Bancroft, conductor
Clara-Jumi Kang, violin
G. Smith: Tumblebird Contrails
Lalo: Symphonie espagnole
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique

Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet

February 20, 21, and 22, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Alexi Kenney, violin
Holmes: "La Nuit et l'Amour" from Ludus pro Patria
S. Gubaidulina: In Tempus Praesens
Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy
Scriabin: Le Poéme de l'extase

Wagner's Tristan and Isolde

February 28 and March 1, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Tamara Wilson, soprano
Stuart Skelton, tenor
Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano
Derek Welton, bass
Wagner: Tristan und Isolde Act II

Mozart + Elgar's Enigma Variations

March 13, 14, and 15, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Vasily Petrenko, conductor
Jan Lisiecki, piano
Newman: Wuthering Heights Suite
W.A. Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9, Jenamy
Elgar: Enigma Variations

Beethoven's Fifth Symphony + Timpani World Premiere

March 20, 21, and 22, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Leonardo Soto, timpani
Farrenc: Overture No. 2
A. Akiho: Timpani Concerto
Houston Symphony Commission and World Premiere
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

Grieg's Peer Gynt

March 27, 28, and 29, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Dina Slobodeniouk, conductor
Houston Symphony Chorus
Anthony J. Maglione, director
Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter
Still: Threnody: In Memory of Jean Sibelius
Sibelius: The Captive Queen
Grieg: Selections from Peer Gynt

Adams Conducts Adams & Appalachian Spring

April 18 and 19, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
John Adams, conductor
Víkingur Ólafsson, piano
Ives: The Unanswered Question
J. Adams: Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?
J. Adams: The Rock You Stand On
Copland: Appalachian Spring

DEATH AND TRANSFIGURATION FESTIVAL


Joshua Bell Returns: The Elements In Concert

May 7, 9, and 10, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Joshua Bell, violin
Wendall K. Harrington, projection design (The Elements)
Paul Vershbow, projection programming (The Elements)
K. Puts, E. Meyer, J. Heggie, J. Higdon, J. Montgomery: The Elements
Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde
R. Strauss: Tod und Verklärung (Death and Transfiguration)

The Planets + Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto

May 15, 16, and 17, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Andrew Manze, conductor
Augustin Hadelich, violin
Sopranos and Altos of the Houston Symphony Chorus
Anthony J. Maglione, director
J. Higdon: blue cathedral
Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto
Holst: The Planets

Valuha Conducts Mahler 9

May 22, 23, and 24, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Mahler: Symphony No. 9

2025-26 BANK OF AMERICA POPS


King for a Day: The Music of Elvis

October 3, 4, and 5, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Steven Reineke, conductor
Frankie Moreno, vocalist, piano, and guitar
Tony Moreno, bass guitar
Giovanni Moreno, drums
Mundo Juillerat, lead guitar
Ashley Kellough, background vocalist
Dre Young, background vocalist

From Stage to Screen: Broadway Meets Hollywood

October 31, November 1 and 2, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Steven Reineke, conductor
Elizabeth Stanley, vocalist
Hugh Panaro, vocalist

Very Merry POPS

December 11, 13, and 14, 2025
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Brett Mitchell, conductor
Ali Stroker, vocalist
Houston Symphony Chorus
Anthony J. Maglione, director

A Nat King Cole New Year

January 2, 3, and 4, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Byron Stripling, conductor, trumpet, and vocalist
Denzal Sinclair, vocalist

Arturo Sandoval: Journey to Freedom

January 17 and 18, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Thiago Tiberio, conductor
Arturo Sandoval, trumpet

Piano Man: The Music of Billy Joel

February 6, 7, and 8, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Steven Reineke, conductor
Tony DeSare, piano and vocalist

Disney's Fantasia In Concert

April 3 and 4, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Steven Reineke, conductor

Icon: The Voices That Changed Music

April 24, 25, and 26, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Lucas Waldin, conductor
Capathia Jenkins, vocalist
Ryan Shaw, vocalist

Lights! Camera! Music! 100 Years of Epic Film Scores

May 29., 30, and 31, 2026
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Steven Reineke, conductor
Houston Symphony Chorus
Anthony J. Maglione, director

2025-26 PNC BANK FAMILY SERIES


Frightfully Fun! A Halloween Concert for Kids

November 1, 2025 10 & 11:30 a.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Nichalas Hersh, conductor

Oh, What Fun! A Holiday Concert for Kids

December 13, 2025 10 & 11:30 a.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Brett Mitchell, conductor

When Instruments Roamed the Earth

February 7, 2026 10 & 11:30 a.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Gonzalo Farias, conductor

Abracadabra! A Magical Musical Adventure

April 25, 2026 10 & 11:30 a.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Gonzalo Farias, conductor

2025-26 SPECIALS


50th Anniversary: Jaws-In Concert

June 20, 2025 7:30 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Disney & Pixar's UP-In Concert

June 21, 2025 7:30 p.m.
June 22, 2025 2:00 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire-In Concert

June 27, 2025 7:30 p.m.
June 28, 2025 2:00 p.m.
June 29, 2025 2:00 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

The Music of Journey

July 26, 2025 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Serofim Hall

Juraj Valuha Conducts West Side Story

September 12, 2025 8:30 p.m.
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Juraj Valuha, conductor
Ginastera: Dances from Estancia
Revueltas: Sensamayá
Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
Ravel: Bólero

Handel's Messiah

December 5, 2025 7:30 p.m.
December 6, 2025 7:30 p.m.
December 7, 2025 2:00 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
Patrick Quigley, conductor
Kathryn Mueller, soprano
Reginald Mobley, countertenor
John Matthew Myers, tenor
Douglas Williams, bass-baritone
Houston Symphony Chorus
Anthony J. Maglione, director

Joyful Fanfares: Holiday Brass Spectacular!

December 7, 2025 6:30 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Elf-In Concert

December 19, 2025 7:30 p.m.
December 20, 2025 7:30 p.m.
December 21, 2025 2:00 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi-In Concert

January 9, 2026 7:30 p.m.
January 10, 2026 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Lang Lang Recital

April 1, 2026 7:30 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Víkingur Ólafsson Recital

April 17, 2026 7:30 p.m.
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

