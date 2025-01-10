Gary Ginstling named executive director and CEO of Houston Symphony

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Symphony has announced the appointment of their new executive director and CEO, Gary Ginstling.

Ginstling will begin his new post on February 3, 2025. He succeeds John Mangum, who stepped down from the role at the end of September 2024 to lead the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Ginstling has held several leadership roles at major American orchestras. Most recently, he spent two years at the New York Philharmonic, serving in the roles of executive director and, until July 2024, as president and CEO.

"Gary's combination of artistic insight, strategic expertise, and a demonstrated ability to cultivate meaningful relationships make him the ideal person for the job," said Houston Symphony Board President Barbara J. Burger.

"I am thrilled to welcome Gary Ginstling as the Houston Symphony's new Executive Director and CEO," said Music Director Juraj Valcuha. "His visionary leadership and deep passion for orchestral music make him the perfect partner as we shape the future of this extraordinary enterprise."

Ginstling will lead the Houston Symphony in its full complement of 130 annual concerts, as well as the community engagement programs and education initiatives.