The Houston Symphony
The Houston Symphony is back with the 2025-26 season. The Houston Symphony is at the forefront of a new era of growth and transformation. With an ambitious vision for the future, they are committed to being a world-class orchestra and a cultural leader in Houston, creating extraordinary musical experiences for all. Their outstanding orchestra, dedicated staff and Board, and dynamic Music Director Juraj Valuha provide the foundation for their success. With the new season the Houston Symphony plans to reach new heights!
Explore details of the upcoming season
The Houston Symphony makes it a point to bring in world class talent to fill Jones Hall with Music with beautiful music expertly played and performed. This eclectic group of artists comes from all over the world. You can learn more about the personalities behind the music below:
The Houston Symphony Mission
The mission of the Houston Symphony is to inspire and engage a large and diverse audience in Greater Houston and beyond through exceptional orchestral and non-orchestral performances, educational programs and community activities. By 2025, the Houston Symphony incisions that they will be America's most relevant and accessible top-ten orchestra. Committed to the highest level of artistic, administrative, board, and volunteer quality and performance, The Symphony is a must see for Houstonians and visitors! Learn More
Segment 1
Watch The Houston Symphony Special!
Watch segments from the "The World's Orchestra"
Segment 1
Segment's From Houston Symphony Presents The Cosmos: An HD Odyssey
VIDEO FROM OUR SPECIAL: SOUNDS OF SUCCESS
VIDEO FROM OUR SPECIAL: SOUNDS OF SUCCESS