City blocks more streets over concerns of falling glass from damaged buildings in downtown Houston

The city said most concerns are in the southwest quadrant of downtown, south of McKinney Street and west of Fannin. As a result, the city is also warning of significant traffic delays.

The city said most concerns are in the southwest quadrant of downtown, south of McKinney Street and west of Fannin. As a result, the city is also warning of significant traffic delays.

The city said most concerns are in the southwest quadrant of downtown, south of McKinney Street and west of Fannin. As a result, the city is also warning of significant traffic delays.

The city said most concerns are in the southwest quadrant of downtown, south of McKinney Street and west of Fannin. As a result, the city is also warning of significant traffic delays.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More streets and sidewalks in downtown Houston are blocked off over concerns of falling glass from storm-damaged buildings.

Changing wind conditions and ongoing repairs also contributed to the additional closures.

The city said most public safety concerns are in the southwest quadrant of downtown, south of McKinney Street and west of Fannin.

If your business is located within the following areas, Houston Mayor John Whitmire is urging that all nonessential personnel work remotely from Wednesday through Memorial Day Weekend.

Smith from Clay to Pease

Louisiana from Pease to Clay and from Polk to McKinney

Dallas from Smith to Milam

Lamar from Fannin to Smith

McKinney from Smith to Louisiana

Milam from McKinney to Lamar

Bell from Milam to Smith

Travis from Dallas to McKinney

Travis from Franklin to Commerce

As a result, the city is also warning of significant traffic delays. METRO Park & Ride service to downtown won't resume until after Memorial Day.

Outside of the areas focused on repairs, downtown Houston is open for business.

Most restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and parks have returned to regular schedules.

READ MORE: Storm blew out 2,500 high-rise windows or skylights in downtown 'exclusion zone,' officials say

Parts of downtown Houston were still blocked off Monday in what Mayor John Whitmire is calling an "exclusion zone" following last week's storm.

SEE ALSO: Deadly Houston windstorm estimated to have caused $5B to $7B in damage, AccuWeather tells ABC13