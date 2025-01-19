Residents demand security after tire thefts leave cars on cinderblocks at Houston senior complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents at an apartment complex for seniors are calling for security patrols to combat recent crime.

Georgia Robinson, 77, said she moved into the Huntington at Chimney Rock apartments in the Houston section of Fort Bend County on Tuesday.

Friday, she said she walked out to find her car on cinderblocks. All four tires had been stolen.

"I almost had a heart attack. I almost-- I could not believe it," Robinson said.

Other residents tell Eyewitness News the same thing has happened to them before.

Laurence Vallier said he's had a windshield smashed and seen plenty of cars left on cinderblocks.

"We go to the apartment people who we pay our rent to and ask them for help, and they just look in your face and say (there's) nothing they can do," Vallier said.

The complex is gated, but residents say that hasn't stopped thieves from gaining access.

"It's no security here. None," Vallier said.

Eyewitness News reached out to management at the complex but didn't get a response.

Robinson said she's filed a report with police and is waiting to see if the complex's surveillance cameras captured anything.

In the meantime, she said she couldn't help but feel deceived.

"I asked them people thoroughly about crime. They told me, 'Well, no. We don't really have any crime over here. It's pretty safe,'" she said.

Since Robinson no longer feels safe, she said she has no choice but to leave her apartment.

