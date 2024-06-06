65-year-old man robbed at gunpoint for Social Security check, suspect on the run, HPD says

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, says the suspect still on the loose has affected his life and has him living in fear.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a man believed to be responsible for robbing a 65-year-old man at gunpoint and stealing his Social Security check.

Related to this case, 38-year-old Oscar Lee Benjamin is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction.

The victim said he went to the L &L Market at the corner of Gregg and Orange streets in the Greater Fifth Ward at about 8:30 p.m. on April 30.

He told investigators that Benjamin approached him about buying a gun, and he declined before going into the store.

When he came out, the victim, who asked to remain anonymous for safety, said he stood next to his own car for a few minutes. The man, whom police have identified as Benjamin, is seen on surveillance video casually walking up to the victim and knocking him to the ground.

The victim said Benjamin held him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, which had his $1,000 Social Security check that he used to pay his bills.

"I gave up the money," the victim said. "I think I made the right decision."

According to the victim, Benjamin left, and he called the police.

"You want to rob old folks that can't even hardly take care of themselves," the victim said about the suspect. "That's a weak man to me."

In the weeks following, the victim ran into the suspect again while he was sitting on a friend's porch near the food mart.

"He rolled up in front of the man's house, jumped out with a pistol in his right hand, and started talking trash," the victim recalled.

He also said Benjamin has threatened his sons. The victim, in this case, said he feels angry and is hopeful that Benjamin will be caught.

"It's affecting my life where, every time I ride around or get out of the car, I be looking around," the victim said. "It's affecting my life greatly. I don't like living my life like I'm in jail, but I'm a free man. I don't like living like that."

At the time of the robbery, Benjamin was on probation for a 2021 evading arrest or detention with a vehicle charge. Court records show that during his probation, he was charged in Travis County with burglary of a vehicle.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Houston Police Department's Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

