Man dies by suicide after HPD officers met with gunfire responding to welfare check call: Police

A person is dead after a welfare check called turned into shots fired at HPD officers near the Texas Medical Center, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A welfare check call near the Texas Medical Center turned into shots fired and a suspect who died by suicide, according to the Houston Police Department.

At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, HPD shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that police were responding to an officer-involved shooting along North Stadium Drive.

During an updated press conference, police said that at about 1:16 p.m., HPD received a welfare check call from someone out of state claiming a family member made concerning statements regarding their well-being. Police were dispatched to the scene eight minutes later.

Upon arrival at 1:41 p.m., officers were unable to make contact with the person inside the apartment complex on the 5900 block of North Stadium Drive. A couple of minutes later, with the help of HFD, officers were able to make entry into the apartment when someone fired several rounds with a weapon. It's unclear if the gunshots were fired toward the officers, but it was in their vicinity.

At that, police backed out of the apartment, taking cover outside. As they were leaving, it was said police heard another gunshot and believe the suspect died by suicide.

SWAT was called to the scene to help clear the apartment. At about 4 p.m., the team determined that the individual had died.

An investigation is still ongoing into the case..

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.

