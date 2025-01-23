Houston police investigating shooting and robbery involving armored truck on Westheimer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting and robbery involving an armored truck on Westheimer Road. The call came in at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 8100 block of Westheimer. Houston police say one person has been shot, but it's not clear if it was a suspect or an employee with the armored truck.

There are reportedly at least four suspects involved and a black SUV. The police investigation is ongoing.

