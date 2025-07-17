70-year-old struck, dies after crashing into car while riding scooter in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly scooter crash involving a 70-year-old man in southeast Houston on Wednesday.

The crash happened in the 4550 block of Ennis Street, just before noon.

HPD said a driver in a red Mazda was traveling on the driveway near the Columbia Tap Rail Trail, which cuts through the Texas Southern University campus.

As the driver continued, a person on an electric scooter traveling east on the trail reportedly failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit in the intersection, causing him to be ejected, HPD said.

Police said the person who was hit, identified as a 70-year-old man, was reportedly going at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to HPD.

According to police, the Mazda's driver was questioned and determined not to be intoxicated before he was released.