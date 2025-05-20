HPD investigating deadly crash involving cement truck in SE Houston

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed in a crash involving a cement truck in southeast Houston Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers responded to the incident involving the heavy truck and another vehicle at the intersection of Schurmier Road and Cullen Boulevard.

Officials said the wreck happened at about 1:35 p.m., and one person has died.

SkyEye flew over the scene, showing a dark-colored car crushed by the cement truck.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.