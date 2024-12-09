Fatal shooting on Dunvale Road leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting on Dunvale Road near Schumacher Lane and Richmond Blvd on Sunday night, Houston police announced.

Though details are limited, authorities say an altercation may have sparked the shooting.

The person injured was reportedly transported to a hospital, but their condition remains unknown.

Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts on the story.

