HPD sergeant and suspect shot during shootout in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Police Department sergeant and an armed suspect were both shot during a gunfight in the southeast side of the city, HPD says.

Asst. Chief Adrian Rodriguez said officers responded to a call about a suspicious person with a weapon on Mykawa and Allen Genoa at about 11:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say two sergeants responded, and the suspect immediately opened fire on them, striking one.

Radio traffic captured someone, possibly the injured sergeant, saying they are bleeding and receiving medical care.

"There are two tourniquets on me. I am bleeding, but I am alive," they said over the radio.

Rodriguez said the sergeants fired back and hit the suspect. Investigators say the suspect is alert at the hospital.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said Sgt. Paul George's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Whitmire sent Eyewitness News the following statement:

"I am grateful that the injuries sustained by Houston Police Sergeant Paul George in last night's shooting are non-life-threatening. The 27-year HPD veteran is in good spirits. This incident reminds us of the daily dangers our officers face in service to our city. Their courage and dedication do not go unnoticed. Public safety is my top priority, and I remain committed to supporting HPD and doing everything I can to protect our officers and all Houstonians."

