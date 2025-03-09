2 officers seriously hurt after crashing into pillar on 610 N. Loop when driving to call, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two officers with the Houston Police Department have been seriously injured after their cruiser crashed into a pillar in northwest Houston early Sunday morning, officials said.

HPD says the two North Shepard Division officers were on the IH-610 North Loop at Ella around 1 a.m. when they responded to a call to assist another officer.

Officials said once they came down the feeder on IH-610, they attempted to make a U-turn but missed the mark and struck one of the pillars.

One of the officers suffered multiple broken bones, and the extent of the second officer's injuries is unclear, officials said.

Lt. JP Horelica with HPD said both officers, a man and woman, were 20 days shy of their first anniversary within the department.

Both were taken to Houston-area hospitals, where they underwent treatment.

Their conditions remain unknown.