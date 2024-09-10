HPD cadets to get $10,000 raise as agency tries to recruit, retain officers amid scandal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Department cadets will receive a $10,000 raise, plus the agency is adding incentives to recruit and retain new officers, Mayor John Whitmire said on Monday.

He made the announcement alongside newly-installed police chief Noe Diaz while visiting members of a cadet class.

Effective immediately:



HPD cadets will get a base salary jump from $42,000 to $52,000.

HPD cadets will receive a $5,000 one-time incentive for completing the academy and TCOLE Certification.

Total cadet compensation increases to $57,000 in the first year.

Once the probationary period is complete, the officer's salary will increase to $62,574.

The department's recruitment and retainment challenges are no secret.

For months, ABC13 has reported on the staffing issues that led to the scandal of more than 260,000 cases not being fully investigated.

"This is an investment in the men and women of our police department who put their lives on the line daily to keep our community safe," Mayor Whitmire said of the raises. "The pay increase is a start in the right direction to let men and women across this state, this nation, and this great city know that we want you to become a Houston police officer."

According to Whitmire, the budget includes funding for six police cadet classes.

There are 46 cadets in the current class. They will graduate in March.

For news updates, follow Brandon Hamilton on Facebook, X and Instagram.