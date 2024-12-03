Houston police cruiser and METRO bus involved in crash downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was treated after an accident that involved a METRO bus in downtown Houston on Tuesday morning.

Multiple HPD units are on the scene at 700 Congress and Louisiana, so if your commute takes you through that area, you'll want to head into town a different way. The intersection will be closed for now during an investigation.

The accident happened at about 6:15 a.m.

It's not known yet how the crash happened, but SkyEye video shows the HPD cruiser up against a pole.

Video also showed people sitting on a gurney, being assessed by EMS next to the bus.

The officer is conscious and received treatment, police told ABC13.

There's no word on other injuries or if anyone was on the bus at the time of the crash.

