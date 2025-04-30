Brother stabbed to death during argument, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a deadly stabbing on the city's south side.

Officers were called out for a disturbance in the 13300 block of Cityscape Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, the initial information is that a dispute between brothers escalated into a stabbing. Paramedics pronounced the male victim dead at the scene. His name and age have not been released.

Police reportedly found the other brother covered in blood. They say he surrendered and was taken into custody. No one else was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing, as police interview witnesses.

