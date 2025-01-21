Houston officials urge residents to stay safe from fire hazards, icy roads, and frozen pipes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As temperatures drop and icy conditions settle over Houston, officials are emphasizing the importance of safety measures to protect residents and first responders.

Fireplace and heating safety

While many may turn to space heaters or fireplaces to combat the cold, officials urge caution.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, space heater fires remain a concern. Ensure heaters are kept at least three feet away from flammable materials and never leave them unattended.

Officials say they've also seen structure fires and house fires caused by incorrect fireplace use. Do not use your chimney if you haven't had it inspected. For those using wood-burning fireplaces, check that the damper is open to allow smoke to escape.

Carbon monoxide awareness

Residents should also be mindful of carbon monoxide poisoning, which can result from improper heating methods.

Do not use stoves or ovens to heat your home, and ensure your home is equipped with a working carbon monoxide detector.

Water system advisory

Public works officials are advising people to avoid dripping their faucets.

While many may drip to prevent pipes from freezing, officials say this can impact water pressure across the city. Instead, open cabinets under sinks to allow warm air to circulate around pipes.

Road safety

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said that the limited impacts seen so far are largely due to people staying off the roads.

Authorities continue to stress this point.

"You're safer at home, and you put us sometimes in jeopardy trying to get on the roadway," Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz said.

Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist with the Harris County Flood Control District, warned that wet and slushy conditions will refreeze as temperatures dip below freezing this evening, increasing the risk of black ice. Staying home ensures not only your safety but also the efficiency of emergency responders.