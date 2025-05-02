Houston neurologist charged with online solicitation of a minor

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston neurologist is behind bars after court records say he communicated with a deputy posing as a teenage girl.

Court records say Jason Thonhoff began talking to the undercover deputy in 2023 when the deputy pretended to be a 15-year-old, and the conversations became explicit the following year after the undercover deputy said they were a victim of sexual assault.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constables' Office says investigators arrested Thonhoff this week.

Eyewitness News confirmed Thonoff used to work for Houston Methodist. The hospital told ABC13 it severed ties with him in September.

Overnight in court, ABC13 learned he's also a father of two children and lives 2,000 feet from a high school in Stafford.

He remains in jail as of Friday morning.

The judge ordered the following bond conditions:



Thonoff must turn over his passport.

He cannot contact any minor children under 17 unless permitted by the court.

No supervising or participating in any activity that includes participants under 17.

He cannot go within 100 feet of any premises where children commonly gather.

He's prohibited from possessing or accessing any cell phone, computer, or device without monitoring software.

