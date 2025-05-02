Houston neurologist charged with online solicitation of a minor

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston neurologist is behind bars after court records say he communicated with a deputy posing as a teenage girl.
Court records say Jason Thonhoff began talking to the undercover deputy in 2023 when the deputy pretended to be a 15-year-old, and the conversations became explicit the following year after the undercover deputy said they were a victim of sexual assault.
The Harris County Precinct 1 Constables' Office says investigators arrested Thonhoff this week.
Eyewitness News confirmed Thonoff used to work for Houston Methodist. The hospital told ABC13 it severed ties with him in September.
Overnight in court, ABC13 learned he's also a father of two children and lives 2,000 feet from a high school in Stafford.
He remains in jail as of Friday morning.
The judge ordered the following bond conditions:
