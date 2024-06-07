Houston native overcomes hate and leads University of Oklahoma softball to 4th national title

Houston native Kelly Maxwell threw 267 pitches to rescue Oklahoma's season and led the Sooners into the national championship final.

Houston native Kelly Maxwell threw 267 pitches to rescue Oklahoma's season and led the Sooners into the national championship final.

Houston native Kelly Maxwell threw 267 pitches to rescue Oklahoma's season and led the Sooners into the national championship final.

Houston native Kelly Maxwell threw 267 pitches to rescue Oklahoma's season and led the Sooners into the national championship final.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston native and Clear Springs High School product Kelly Maxwell threw 267 pitches combined to rescue Oklahoma's season and lead the Sooners into the national championship final against Texas.

Sooners' coach, Patty Gasso, called on her star pitcher to close out the Longhorns in Thursday night's final inning.

Before Maxwell entered the circle, she gathered herself in the dugout knowing what was at stake.

"I was just trying to be present," Maxwell said. "Be where my feet are, grateful for what got me here."

Maxwell's decision to leave Oklahoma State to transfer to bitter rival, Oklahoma, played a huge role in her journey to Most Outstanding Player honors at the Women's College World Series.

She endured negative comments and outright hatred for her decision but committed to helping her new teammates with an unprecedented fourth straight national title.

When asked about her favorite memory in the championship run, Maxwell said, "Mine was definitely my decision to come here. I received a lot of hate and a lot of doubt, but I'm just thankful for these girls and this team and this staff just to pick me up."

The talented left-hander finished the NCAA Tournament with a perfect 5-0 record. She threw 148 pitches to beat Florida in a game that saved Oklahoma's season. Maxwell then shut down No. 1 Texas on Wednesday to set up Thursday night's clincher.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, X and Instagram.