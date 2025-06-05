Hackers briefly take over Houston Museum of Natural Science Instagram account

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Museum of Natural Science's Instagram page appears to be back to normal after it was hacked on Wednesday.

A spokesperson told Eyewitness News the page was briefly down, describing some of the content that was shared as "concerning."

"Unfortunately, incidents like this have become more common across social platforms. Thanks to our team's quick response and ongoing monitoring, we were able to resolve the issue promptly and restore our account. We appreciate our community's understanding and continued support," the rest of the statement read.

The museum said it would continue to monitor the page.

