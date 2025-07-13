'She didn't deserve that': Mom seeking answers after daughter's fatal hit and run in SW Houston

The victim's family said she was getting ready to do college tours with her 17-year-old son, and they're heartbroken to know that won't happen.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grieving mother is now speaking out as the search for who is responsible for leaving her daughter for dead continues.

"You never think that you're going to have to bury your children," said the victim's mother, Carolyn Johnson.

That's now the heartbreaking reality for Carolyn, as she's now making funeral arrangements for her daughter Antoinette Johnson.

"I got a phone call from my husband, and I was on my way to physical therapy, and he said "Antoinette is gone," and I said 'Gone where' and he says 'she's not here,'" Carolyn said.

The Houston Police Department said it happened last Thursday morning on Almeda near Holmes Road.

A witness spoke to ABC13, who said he left the club at the same time and saw when the victim in the bed of the truck that was speeding down the road. He told Eyewitness News that he saw the woman fall out of the truck and a dark-colored SUV run over her. He said both vehicles never stopped.

According to witnesses, the woman may have been standing or dancing in the truck before she fell.

He and a friend, who was a nurse, stopped and stayed at the scene before EMS arrived.

"My baby didn't deserve this; she didn't," her mother said.

Her mother said she got into the wrong crowd, but she was a sweet soul and a loving mom.

"She was loved, she was loved by her family," Carolyn said. "Her son is going to go look at colleges on the fourteenth, and she was supposed to go with him, but she didn't make it."

Now, amid her recent cancer diagnosis, as she prepares to do the unthinkable, Carolyn wants her daughter to know she will never stop fighting for her.

"I have to bury my daughter and then get justice for her. But I want to tell my baby, mama gone get justice," she said.