Houston METRO Rail train hits pedestrian along Rusk Street in downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person has been hit by a light rail train in downtown Houston.

The accident happened on the 1700 block of Rusk Street at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Initial information is that a man was struck. There's no word on his condition. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Streets in the immediate area are blocked to traffic during the investigation.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.