Houston METRO Rail train hits pedestrian along Rusk Street in downtown

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 3:29PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person has been hit by a light rail train in downtown Houston.

The accident happened on the 1700 block of Rusk Street at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Initial information is that a man was struck. There's no word on his condition. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Streets in the immediate area are blocked to traffic during the investigation.

