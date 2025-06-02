Houston man on probation for child sex crime arrested for separate child sex assault, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child who considered him a family friend, according to deputies.

Charging documents show that Isaac Penilla is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14.

The girl, who is now 19, stated that when she was 13 in 2018, she was sexually assaulted numerous times by Penilla.

The special victim's unit investigated and found Penilla was already out on probation for sexual performance by a child, who was 9 years old.

He was taken into custody on May 23.