Houston man wanted for allegedly impersonating nurse to treat disabled children and adults

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man is wanted by police on allegations that he posed as a nurse and provided medical care to vulnerable adults and children without a license.

Dazael Gloria, 33, was placed on the Texas Board of Nursing's nursing imposter list in 2022 and is now facing criminal charges. According to court documents filed Tuesday, Gloria allegedly stole a relative's identity to secure employment as a nurse at two separate home healthcare agencies.

Investigators say Gloria provided life-sustaining care to both disabled children and adults between 2022 and 2023. He most recently cared for patients at an apartment complex on Hillcroft Street in southwest Houston. In some instances, court records state that Gloria was the sole caregiver present. On one occasion, he allegedly left a man who is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair unattended.

Gloria voluntarily surrendered his vocational nursing license in 2020, according to online state records, which do not include the reason for the forfeiture. After an investigation by HPD's Major Offenders Division, he is now charged with three counts of practicing nursing with a fraudulent license. Prosecutors are requesting a sufficient bail amount, citing concerns for community safety.

A warrant has been issued for Gloria's arrest.

