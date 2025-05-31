Houston lands onto top 10 list of best Texas park systems this year, report shows

HOUSTON, Texas -- More bragging rights for Houston as a desirable place to live: The city has the No. 8 best park system in Texas this year, a new report says.

The Trust for Public Land's 2025 ParkScore report annually rates park systems in 100 of the largest American cities based on accessibility, equity, acreage, investment, and amenities.

Taking the top spot nationwide is Washington, D.C., for another consecutive year. Rounding out the top five cities with the best park systems are Irvine, California (No. 2); Minneapolis, Minnesota (No. 3); Cincinnati, Ohio (No. 4); and St. Paul, Minnesota (No. 5).

