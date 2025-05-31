24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Houston lands onto top 10 list of best Texas park systems this year, report shows

ByAmber Heckler, Houston CutureMap
Saturday, May 31, 2025 9:26PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas -- More bragging rights for Houston as a desirable place to live: The city has the No. 8 best park system in Texas this year, a new report says.

The Trust for Public Land's 2025 ParkScore report annually rates park systems in 100 of the largest American cities based on accessibility, equity, acreage, investment, and amenities.

Taking the top spot nationwide is Washington, D.C., for another consecutive year. Rounding out the top five cities with the best park systems are Irvine, California (No. 2); Minneapolis, Minnesota (No. 3); Cincinnati, Ohio (No. 4); and St. Paul, Minnesota (No. 5).

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

Watch Live
ON NOW