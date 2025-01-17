HISD taking 'corrective action' after some parents charged fees for picking up students late

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD is responding to Herrera Elementary parents who were charged late fees for picking up their students more than 30 minutes after dismissal.

ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle obtained forms indicating that the school would charge parents $1 per student for every minute after the 3 p.m. dismissal time.

One parent said she was even charged $62 for picking up her two children at 3:31 p.m.

Parents complained it wasn't fair because the pick-up lines were long.

The district said this is not an approved policy and put a stop to it, sending the following statement:

"HISD is aware that families at Herrera Elementary School were charged fees for late student pick-up. This is not an approved HISD policy. The practice has been discontinued, and the district is taking corrective action."

