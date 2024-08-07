Houston ISD ratings show improvements at failing schools, Superintendent Mike Miles tells ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Houston Independent School District enters its second year under a state takeover, Superintendent Mike Miles told 13 Investigates his New Education System has helped turn around struggling schools.

There were 121 schools considered "D" or "F" in the 2022-23 school year, but after a year of Miles' leadership, there were just 41 schools with those low ratings, according to HISD's own calculations. There were 93 "A" and "B" rated schools in the 2022-23 school year, which is up to 170 schools with "A" and "B" ratings now.

"I'm elated, and I hope the community's elated. Our kids did fantastic," Miles told 13 Investigates.

The Texas Education Agency is set to release official accountability ratings for the 2023-24 school year toward the end of next week.

Miles said the ratings are important because improvements are needed for the district to turn control back over to a locally-elected board.

In 2023, the Texas Education Agency replaced the elected school board with state-appointed managers as part of the takeover, which was prompted by repeated poor academic performance at Wheatley High School. Last year, the TEA also replaced the previous superintendent with Miles.

HISD takeover: 1-year review steeped in controversy

When Miles took over the district, he instituted the New Education System at 28 campuses and 57 NES-aligned campuses to turn around their academic performance.

The changes included more rigorous instruction, critical thinking classes as well as pay increases for teachers.

But, despite how successful Miles has said the program was this past year, there have been critics.

At the end of June, 2,634 teachers and 54 principals resigned during the 2023-24 school year, according to HISD.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Where Houston ISD stands 6 days into TEA's takeover with 1st board meeting ahead

Miles said he's not focused on how many teachers are leaving, but instead on hiring their replacements.

"This is the number that I know is true, and that is, at this moment in time, we have 47 teacher vacancies - 47 out of 10,640 teachers, so we have been able to fill any vacancy that arose over the summer with a teacher who wants to be part of this transformation," Miles said. "We were much more strict on whom we accepted. They had to go through a performance interview and so we're feeling pretty good about the teachers who want to be here and who are going to keep this transformation moving."

He said the 47 vacancies are due to a shortage of special education, bilingual and pre-kindergarten teachers.

"We've been very diligent about filling those positions with certified people, of course, and decreasing the number of non-certified teachers," he said.

SEE ALSO: 13 Investigates qualifications of uncertified Houston ISD teachers

Miles said he's also not concerned about the teachers who left the district because he "finally rightsized the district" to keep up with the enrollment declines over the last five or so years.

Miles said HISD previously had 11,400 teachers, but now they only need 10,640, which is 760 fewer teachers in classrooms based on enrollment.

Ultimately, he said he wants teachers who believe in the NES vision.

"Students don't respond to chaotic environments. Teachers don't respond to a chaotic environment. For the most part, the schools were thriving and that's why the kids did so well," Miles said. "For those who are still questioning NES, I would say look at the outcomes for kids and listen to the voices of the students who did well in those schools, the teachers who did well and join that group and your child will have a great experience in the NES model."

For the upcoming 2024-25 school year, 45 more campuses will become part of the NES model but Miles doesn't expect any drastic changes.

"We did a lot of changes last year, so we probably don't want to do as many (this year). What we want to do is build on the things that have worked. We want to solidify the progress," Miles said. "This year, it's stay the course. We don't have to do a lot of new things, but grow even more."

For updates on this story, follow Kevin Ozebek on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact 13 Investigates

Have a tip? A problem to solve? Send a tip below. If you don't have a photo or document to include, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)