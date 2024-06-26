HISD test scores' continued uptrend will depend on future funding, expert says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The first school year of the Texas Education Agency takeover is wrapped up, and HISD district leaders say STAAR test results from the 2023-24 school year show improvement. However, Erin Baumgartner with Rice University said it will take money to keep students moving in the right direction.

"One of the areas we've seen pretty consistent findings is that funding is really important for improving outcomes for students," Baumgartner said.

In a recent interview with 13 Investigates, Superintendent Mike Miles said there is a $528 million shortfall. Miles insists the financial cuts being made will not impact the classroom. Baumgartner said if such cuts are made, it could be devastating to some students.

"We know that funding is really important for public education and what it means for the resources on campus for students, including what it means for hiring teachers and paying them an adequate salary, and we are recognizing the worth of high-quality teachers on our campuses," Baumgartner said.

According to the district, schools under Miles' new education system are better funded. However, the addition of more campuses to the NES umbrella is straining finances.

"We're able to sustain 130 schools. We will not be able to expand the number of NES schools unless we get new revenue coming in," Miles said.

One way the district is trying to bring more money to campuses is through a $4.4 billion bond. If passed, the bond would be used to make campus improvements, but it would not go to classroom resources or teacher salaries.

On Tuesday at Fondren Middle School, principal LaKia Jackson pointed out chronic mold issues, cracked walls, and leaks she says bond money could fix.

"This one does go from floor to ceiling, and right here you have this wide crevice that shows the structural integrity has been compromised," Jackson said.

The district projects fixing this campus alone would cost nearly $24,000,000.

