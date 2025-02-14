Houston ISD board votes in favor of seeking legal action against social media platforms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD leaders are moving forward with a plan that has the potential to crack down on the social media apps kids use in class.

At Thursday night's meeting, the board voted 9-0 in favor of hiring attorneys to go forward with a plan to sue social media companies.

It's unclear at this point which social media companies they are planning to sue, but the purpose of the legal action is to potentially recoup damages sustained by the district related to youth social media usage.

This is something school districts across the county are trying to do. Though so far, it's proven to be a tough legal battle for districts to win.

Districts have sued social media platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook, saying they disrupt schooling, are addictive to students, and impair peer interaction.

According to the Mayo Clinic, social media can help build a social circle and stay in touch in the digital age. But, they also point out that it can hinder a child's progress on homework, getting enough sleep, and developing a healthy self-image.

HISD acknowledged the "complexity of the matter" and the "expected difficulties in performing the legal work on this matter" -- so they know it will likely be an uphill battle.

