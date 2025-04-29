Houston Irish dancer outperforms dancers from across the globe to earn world championship

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the world celebrates International Dance Day, one Houston dancer has an extra reason to break into a jig. Michael Pixton, a student at The Cass-Barrington Academy of Irish Dance, has returned from the World Irish Dancing Championships in Europe with the top title in his age group.

Pixton outperformed dancers from across the globe to claim the World Champion crown, capping off months of rigorous training and local performances. Before the international stage, he was fine-tuning his routine right here in Houston, dancing at several St. Patrick's Day events to sharpen his skills and stage presence.

Despite the recent victory, he is already looking ahead. "There's a target on my back now," he said, acknowledging that staying at the top means never slowing down.

With the world title under his belt and a growing reputation in the Irish dance world, Pixton is proving that Houston has talent worth watching and celebrating.

