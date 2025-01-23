Houston homes are vulnerable to winter storm damage, check four areas of your home for issues

Houston homes face unique challenges in winter weather. Don't miss the signs of storm damage and learn how to inspect your property.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Snow, ice, and frigid temperatures can cause damage that may be visible after the winter storm passes.

The sun and warmer weather on Wednesday afternoon brought a trickle of water from homes across Houston. However, melted snow could also reveal issues.

Paul Puente from the Houston Gulf Coast Building and Construction Trades Council said it's because the materials used to build homes here are different from what's used up north where snow's more common.

"(Gutters here) are aluminum, and they're made to withstand corrosion because we're so close to the saltwater," Puente explained. "I'm assuming the ones up north are a lot thicker."

Puente said if ice and snow fill the gutter, it could cause them to bend.

"It's best just to leave it alone," Puente said. "It's best just to let the sun melt it. It doesn't stay cold too often here, so you wouldn't have to manage it."

If you lost water pressure, your pipes may have frozen. Experts said you'll know if there's a problem from that.

"All these lines are under pressure," Puente explained. "You'll see them kind of spew out like a sprinkler."

If you have a sprinkler system, you may have turned it off. Puente said leave it that way until the snow is gone.

"(Sprinklers) may have some ice on the top of them and it'll prevent them from popping up," Puente said.

The snow didn't just pile up on the grass but on the roof, too. Experts believe this could cause damage.

However, a lack of snow on the roof can reveal an issue, too. If one area on your roof wasn't covered in snow, head to the attic and look for a possible leak.

"Sometimes, if it's a day like today where it's bright, you'll see light come through," Puente said.

Winter storms can cause big property issues. Four years ago, a University of Texas study found the storm that caused power problems caused nearly $200 billion in property damages.

With the majority of power staying on this time, experts believe the number shouldn't be anywhere near that.

